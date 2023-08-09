Chesterfield’s busy A61 set to close for three days to allow council maintenance work to take place
The A61 Dronfield bypass will close on three different days this month, as part of Derbyshire County Council’s dual carriageway maintenance programme.
The route will close between 6.00am and 6.00pm on the following days: Saturday, August 12, Saturday, August 19 and Sunday, August 20.
The work includes cutting the grass on the central reservations and at the sides of the roads, emptying the gullies and drains and making any necessary road repairs.
Derbyshire County Council’s cabinet member for highways assets and transport, Councillor Charlotte Cupit, said: “Once a year we give all our dual carriageways a ‘spring’ clean. We used to do this in the spring, but now we don’t start until July so that we are kinder to nature. By letting the grass grow a bit longer and giving some species longer to flower or seed we’re helping give our local environment and wildlife a boost.
“By working together with different teams and our district and borough council partners, we can work faster and reduce our impact on those travelling.
“Most of the dual carriageways will only have lane closures, but we will need to fully close some of them to enable the work to be carried out safely. Where this is the case, we’ll be sure to work as quickly as possible. I’d like to apologise in advance for any inconvenience caused.”