Chesterfield’s busy A61 set to close for three days to allow council maintenance work to take place

The A61 Dronfield bypass will close on three different days this month, as part of Derbyshire County Council’s dual carriageway maintenance programme.

The route will close between 6.00am and 6.00pm on the following days: Saturday, August 12, Saturday, August 19 and Sunday, August 20.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The work includes cutting the grass on the central reservations and at the sides of the roads, emptying the gullies and drains and making any necessary road repairs.

The A61 Dronfield bypass will close for three days in August.

Derbyshire County Council’s cabinet member for highways assets and transport, Councillor Charlotte Cupit, said: “Once a year we give all our dual carriageways a ‘spring’ clean. We used to do this in the spring, but now we don’t start until July so that we are kinder to nature. By letting the grass grow a bit longer and giving some species longer to flower or seed we’re helping give our local environment and wildlife a boost.

“By working together with different teams and our district and borough council partners, we can work faster and reduce our impact on those travelling.