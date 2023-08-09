News you can trust since 1855
Council working to evict travellers after group set up illegal Chesterfield camp – with investigation into damage at site

Efforts by the council to evict a group of travellers from an illegal camp in Chesterfield are underway.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 9th Aug 2023, 14:46 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th Aug 2023, 14:47 BST

Travellers have set up an illegal camp at the Rother Recreation Ground, just off the A61 Derby Road. Chesterfield Borough Council has confirmed that it is working to move the travellers on – and that potential damage at the site is being investigated.

Councillor Jean Innes, cabinet member for housing at Chesterfield Borough Council, said: “We can confirm that a group of travellers are located on the Rother Recreation Ground.

“We are currently progressing the eviction process in order to move the group on. We are investigating any damage and will repair once the travellers have been evicted from the site.”

