Derbyshire drivers set for weekend disruption – with roadworks and closures in Chesterfield, Matlock, Bolsover and Derby

Drivers may face delays to their journeys throughout Derbyshire over the weekend – with road closures and roadworks on a number of busy routes.

By Tom Hardwick
2 minutes ago - 1 min read

Traffic control measures are in place on Walton Road until January 23, to allow Severn Trent to complete utility repairs and maintenance.

Delays are also likely on Walton Back Lane, with roadworks in place along the route until January 27.

Avondale Road in Inkersall remains shut until March 31, to allow Yorkshire Water to complete major sewage works.

Drivers may need to plan their weekend journeys ahead.
Marlpit Lane in Bolsover is closed until January 23, with Cadent Gas undertaking gas mains repairs along the route.

Slip road closures will be in effect at J29 of the M1 in both directions between 8.00pm on Friday, January 20 and 6.00am on Saturday, January 21.

During this same period of time, lane closures will also affect drivers using the A38 between Kilburn and Ripley.

The A6 Derwent Way in Matlock remains closed to allow the Environment Agency to continue their flood protection works.

A number of roadworks may lead to delays for those driving into Derby city centre – with the routes impacted including Green Lane, Beckett Well Lane, Victoria Street, St Peter’s Street and Station Approach.

