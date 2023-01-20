Police appeal to trace pair after incident at shop in Derbyshire town centre
A theft from a Derbyshire town centre store has left officers appealing for the public’s help to trace two individuals.
Officers are continuing their investigation into a reported theft at the Peacocks store on High Street, Ripley on October 18 2022.
They have now issued a picture of two people they wish to trace as part of their enquiries – and have urged anyone who can recognise either of these individuals to come forward.
Those with information can contact Derbyshire Police using one of the below methods, quoting reference number 22*620839:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.