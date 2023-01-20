News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Police appeal to trace pair after incident at shop in Derbyshire town centre

A theft from a Derbyshire town centre store has left officers appealing for the public’s help to trace two individuals.

By Tom Hardwick
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

Officers are continuing their investigation into a reported theft at the Peacocks store on High Street, Ripley on October 18 2022.

They have now issued a picture of two people they wish to trace as part of their enquiries – and have urged anyone who can recognise either of these individuals to come forward.

Hide Ad

READ THIS: Man arrested over Derbyshire dinosaur bones burglary

These are the people that officers wish to locate.
Most Popular

Those with information can contact Derbyshire Police using one of the below methods, quoting reference number 22*620839:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Hide Ad

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Hide Ad

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.