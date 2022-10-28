Derbyshire drivers set for weekend disruption – with roadworks and closures impacting Chesterfield, Matlock, Belper and the M1
Motorists may face delays to their journeys in Chesterfield and Derbyshire over the weekend.
St Augustines Road is closed until November 2 to allow for Yorkshire Water to facilitate carriageway reinstatement works.
Roadworks are in place on Chatsworth Road, at the junction with Alma Street West, until November 2 – with National Grid completing utility asset works.
A series of roadworks are also taking place along Sheffield Road at Whittington Moor, with delays likely along the route.
The M1 Southbound is closed for maintenance between J31 and J30 from 10.00pm on Friday, October 28 to 6.00am the following day.
At the same time, lane closures are also in effect on the M1 in both directions from J28, to between J29 and J29a, with further maintenance works taking place.
A section of Belper’s High Street is closed over the weekend to allow Severn Trent Water to complete repairs. The closure of the A6 Derwent Way in Matlock also remains in place as part of flood protection works in the town.