St Augustines Road is closed until November 2 to allow for Yorkshire Water to facilitate carriageway reinstatement works.

Roadworks are in place on Chatsworth Road, at the junction with Alma Street West, until November 2 – with National Grid completing utility asset works.

A series of roadworks are also taking place along Sheffield Road at Whittington Moor, with delays likely along the route.

Closures and roadworks are in place across Chesterfield and Derbyshire.

The M1 Southbound is closed for maintenance between J31 and J30 from 10.00pm on Friday, October 28 to 6.00am the following day.

At the same time, lane closures are also in effect on the M1 in both directions from J28, to between J29 and J29a, with further maintenance works taking place.