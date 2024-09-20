Derbyshire drivers set for eight weeks of disruption as Severn Trent pause works to repair collapsed water pipe

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Severn Trent workers delivering the £20million Marehay to Kilburn transfer scheme have paused their work to assist in repairing a collapsed water drainage pipe owned by a third party.

This pipe was discovered by Severn Trent’s teams as they were moving along Derby Road, installing a new wastewater pipe. Not all water pipes are owned by Severn Trent and may have been installed for a variety of reasons.

Due to the location of the third party-owned water pipe, from Monday, September 23, the traffic lights at the junction of Derby Road and the A609 will be switched off and temporary lights will be put up in their place. This will allow Severn Trent’s teams to complete the works as quickly and safely as possible while minimising the impact on motorists. The lights are expected to be in place for around eight weeks.

Christina Massey, Community Communications Officer at Severn Trent water, said: “Our team was delivering part of our Marehay to Kilburn project when we came across a non-Severn Trent pipe which was leaking into the ground. As a gesture of good will, and as our teams were working at the location, we confirmed with Derbyshire County Council that we would undertake a repair of this asset. “Making this additional repair will require the use of temporary traffic lights at the crossroads of Derby Road and the A609 to ensure that our teams can work safely. We would like to thank everyone for their patience while we make the repair to this third party pipe and complete our own works.”

A spokesperson for Derbyshire County Council, said: “We would like to thank Severn Trent’s team for pausing their works to assist with the repair to this leaking water pipe. We have been coordinating closely with Severn Trent’s teams to assess the most sensible way of enabling them to work safely while having as little impact as possible on road users.”