Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Derbyshire pub has opened again after a month-long refurbishment – with the new team at the helm of the venue promising to “serve the needs of the whole community.”

The £310,000 refurbishment of The Miners Arms, at Carr Lane in Dronfield Woodhouse, has been carried out by Heineken-owned Star Pubs and new licensee Jon Church.

The pub has now opened its doors again – and Jon shared his excitement around the relaunch of the venue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said: “I’ve searched for 18 months for the right pub, visiting around 40 in person and looking at many more online. It’s fantastic to have found the ideal place just a few miles from home. When I pulled up outside The Miners Arms, I knew it was ‘the one’. I want it to be a proper pub that serves the needs of the whole community.”

15 jobs have been created following the six-figure revamp of the pub. Credit: Dean Atkins Photography

Jon is from Meadowhead in Sheffield, and has worked in pubs around Derbyshire and South Yorkshire for the past 20 years.

The investment is aimed to turn The Miners Arms into a top quality, traditional local – as well as introducing great home-cooked food.

The exterior of the old stone pub has been renovated and redecorated, replacing the signage and lighting and sprucing up the large garden with new planting and furniture.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The internal revamp will give the tired, dated local a smart new look – whilst making it more warm, welcoming and comfortable. The overhaul will incorporate new furniture, flooring and curtains – along with contemporary touches such as decorative lighting.

Star Pubs’ area manager Chris Carratt (L) and new new licensee Jon Church (R) are pictured here. Credit: Dean Atkins Photography

Other changes will include a kitchen refit, a cellar overhaul with state-of-the-art cellar dispense equipment to ensure consistently perfect pints, and energy-saving measures to improve the pub’s sustainability.

To cater for all occasions, The Miners Arms will have a spacious bar for drinks and socialising, a cosy snug and lounge and dining areas.

The pub’s new menu will focus on homemade pub classics like steak pies, fish and chips and Sunday roasts, with small plates of British cuisine for sharing and starters. On the cards, too, are a children’s menu, soup and sandwich lunches, afternoon coffee and cake and Saturday morning brunch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Miners Arms’ drinks selection will be equally varied, spanning premium lagers, cocktails, craft beer and carefully selected wines. Cask ales will be a specialty, and Jon will seek Cask Marque accreditation for their quality and offer ‘try before you buy’.

Customers’ four-legged friends have not been forgotten either, and dogs will be welcomed in the bar with bowls of water and treats on the house.

Jon says his aim is to ensure The Miners Arms “has something for everyone” and, as well as great food and drink, a whole programme of activities is being planned – including a weekly quiz, music from local artists and events for special occasions like Halloween and Christmas. In the offing for next summer are barbecues, a cask ale festival and family fun days. The pub will also have Sky and TNT Sports and screen major sporting fixtures.

Chris Carratt, area manager for Star Pubs, added: “We’re delighted to be working with Jon to create a premium local that is welcoming to all.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Jon has extensive experience in hospitality across the region and, having been brought up in the area, knows just what The Miners Arms needs to thrive for the long term.

“From great food to excellent beer and varied activities, there’ll be lots of reasons to visit for local residents and those from further afield alike.”

The Miners Arms – which has an old stable in the rear garden – is thought to be named after the miners who worked in the local lead mine. Unable to discover much about the pub’s history, Jon is keen to hear from anyone who knows about its past or has pictures of The Miners Arms in bygone days.