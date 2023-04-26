Delays are likely along Matlock Road in Walton until Friday, April 28, with roadworks taking place at two spots along the route.

Emergency closures are in place on Calow Lane, Lower Alley and Bolehill – with the roads set to remain shut until midnight tomorrow.

Woodhouse Lane in Bolsover will remain shut until June 12, with Derbyshire County Council facilitating gas main renewal works along the route.

Drivers may need to plan their journeys ahead this week.

Glapwell Lane in Glapwell is also closed until May 12, with delays likely in the area.

The A6 Derwent Way in Matlock remains closed to allow the Environment Agency to continue their flood protection works.

Elsewhere in Matlock, roadworks will impact drivers along Causeway Lane, Matlock Green and Lime Tree Road until Thursday, April 27. Work is also taking place on Church Street until April 28.

Froggatt Edge near Calver is closed until May 26 as part of a water main renewal scheme.

Between 8.00pm and 5.00am on April 27 and 28, and the same times on April 28 and 29, lane closures are in effect on the A38 northbound between Alfreton and J28 of the M1.

