Teachers in Derbyshire will join national strikes again on Thursday, April 27.

There will be pickets at schools across Derbyshire and a regional march and rally in Derby.

Major pickets will be held on Thursday between 8am and 9am at:

Queen Elizabeth Grammar School, Ashbourne,

Eckington School

Heritage High School, Clowne,

Lady Manners School, Bakewell,

John Flamsteed Community School, Denby,

Outwood Academy Newbold, Chesterfield

Parkside Community School, Chesterfield

Henry Bradley Infant School, Brimington

Nick Raine, Senior Regional Officer for the NEU in the East Midlands said: “Gillian Keegan is failing to address the multiple problems damaging our children's education - around teacher recruitment and retention problems, and inadequate school funding.

"She has been told by the profession – and a significant majority of the profession – that her pay and funding offer is not good enough. 98% of NEU members rejected it, on a two-thirds turnout.

“The NEU regrets any disruption to education and has put in place measures to ensure GCSE and A level students have a full program on those days, but what parents know is the disruption to education on a daily basis.