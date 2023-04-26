List of Derbyshire schools holding major pickets on Thursday due to teachers' strikes – including Chesterfield and in the Peak District
On Thursday and Tuesday May 2, teachers who are members of the National Education Union (NEU) will undertake national days of strike action.
There will be pickets at schools across Derbyshire and a regional march and rally in Derby.
Major pickets will be held on Thursday between 8am and 9am at:
Queen Elizabeth Grammar School, Ashbourne,
Eckington School
Heritage High School, Clowne,
Lady Manners School, Bakewell,
John Flamsteed Community School, Denby,
Outwood Academy Newbold, Chesterfield
Parkside Community School, Chesterfield
Henry Bradley Infant School, Brimington
Nick Raine, Senior Regional Officer for the NEU in the East Midlands said: “Gillian Keegan is failing to address the multiple problems damaging our children's education - around teacher recruitment and retention problems, and inadequate school funding.
"She has been told by the profession – and a significant majority of the profession – that her pay and funding offer is not good enough. 98% of NEU members rejected it, on a two-thirds turnout.
“The NEU regrets any disruption to education and has put in place measures to ensure GCSE and A level students have a full program on those days, but what parents know is the disruption to education on a daily basis.
“Despite our efforts, this Government has shown no understanding of just how serious the situation is in our schools and colleges. The pay and funding offer has only served to unite the profession against the Government. That is why other unions are moving to ballot. This coming week, NEU members are acting to make the Government see sense and improve its offer to teachers. Our children deserve better, they deserve schools and colleges that are properly funded.”