Derbyshire drivers set for disruption this week – with roadworks and closures across Chesterfield, Matlock, Bakewell and the Peak District

Derbyshire drivers may face delays to their journeys this weekend – with a series of closures and roadworks in place across the county.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 13th Sep 2023, 10:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Sep 2023, 10:00 BST
Roadworks are in place on Holywell Street in Chesterfield until November 24 – with Derbyshire County Council (DCC) refurbishing traffic signals along the route.

Drivers along Hady Hill may also face delays until September 15, with works taking place along the route.

Long term roadworks are underway on Chatsworth Road, with drivers likely to face disruption until March 2024.

Drivers may need to plan their journeys for the rest of the week.
Drivers may need to plan their journeys for the rest of the week.
National Grid is undertaking utility asset works on Linacre Road for the next four weeks, with delays likely until October 13.

Dark Lane at Calow will remain closed throughout the rest of the day, as DCC install water apparatus along the route.

Whittington Lane at Unstone is closed until September 22, with carriageway patching works taking place.

Bridge Street in Bakewell is shut until October 6, with delays likely as a result of the closure.

Matlock Bridge remains shut until October 27, with work underway to reinstate the bridge to one-way traffic following the Environment Agency’s flood protection programme.

Severn Trent are also undertaking works along the A6 Bakewell Road in Matlock, set to be completed by October 20.

READ THIS: Police issue update on discovery of bodies in Clay Cross

Delays are likely on a number of other Matlock routes – including Chesterfield Road, Smedley Street, and Old Hackney Lane.

Bar Road at Curbar is another long term closure, with the route set to reopen on October 31. The B6001 between Grindleford and Hathersage is also closed until September 22.

