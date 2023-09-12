Police issue update on Clay Cross deaths – confirming bodies discovered were those of elderly man and woman
Officers found two bodies at an address in Pankhurst Place, Clay Cross, after being called to a report concerning two fatalities at 10.30am on Sunday, September 10.
Derbyshire Police confirmed today that the bodies were those of a man and woman aged in their 70s.
A force spokesperson said: “The investigation into the deaths of a man and woman in their 70s in Pankhurst Place, Clay Cross, has concluded that it is an isolated incident.
“Nobody else is being sought in connection with the investigation and the family are aware and are being supported by specialist officers.
“Formal identification has now been completed and a file is being prepared for HM Coroner.”