Officers found two bodies at an address in Pankhurst Place, Clay Cross, after being called to a report concerning two fatalities at 10.30am on Sunday, September 10.

Derbyshire Police confirmed today that the bodies were those of a man and woman aged in their 70s.

A force spokesperson said: “The investigation into the deaths of a man and woman in their 70s in Pankhurst Place, Clay Cross, has concluded that it is an isolated incident.

Derbyshire Police have concluded their investigation into the deaths.

“Nobody else is being sought in connection with the investigation and the family are aware and are being supported by specialist officers.