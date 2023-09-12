Police concerned for safety of missing teen with links to Derbyshire town

Watch more videos on Shots!

Derbyshire Police are concerned for Ashton, who has been reported missing from Birmingham and could be in the North East Derbyshire area.

The 14-year-old, who lives in Birmingham, was reported missing to West Midlands Police on Thursday, September 7.

Officers believe Ashton could be in the Danesmoor area of Clay Cross, as he has links to the town.

Ashton was reported missing last week.