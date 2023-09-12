Police concerned for safety of missing teen with links to Derbyshire town
Derbyshire Police are concerned for Ashton, who has been reported missing from Birmingham and could be in the North East Derbyshire area.
The 14-year-old, who lives in Birmingham, was reported missing to West Midlands Police on Thursday, September 7.
Officers believe Ashton could be in the Danesmoor area of Clay Cross, as he has links to the town.
Have you seen Ashton, or do you have any information on where he is now? If you have any information on Ashton’s whereabouts, please contact the force using one of the methods below, quoting reference number 824 of September 7: