Derbyshire drivers set for disruption this week – with roadworks and closures across Chesterfield, Bolsover, Matlock and the M1
Roadworks are underway along Chesterfield Road at Brimington, with repairs by Cadent expected to be completed on June 9.
Avondale Road in Inkersall will remain closed until July 14, with Derbyshire County Council undertaking major sewage works along the route.
Drivers on Chatsworth Road at Brampton may face delays until June 15, as work by National Grid is ongoing.
Roadworks are also taking place on the A619 Baslow Road near Holymoorside, which may cause disruption until June 16.
The long-term closure of Commonside Road at Barlow remains in place until October 23 while the highway is reconstructed.
The closure of Woodhouse Lane in Bolsover was extended until June 9, with gas main renewal works taking place.
Drivers were warned of slip road closures along the M1 northbound and southbound at J29 – which will run between 8.00pm on June 8 and 6.00am on June 9.
The A6 Derwent Way in Matlock remains closed, although the Environment Agency have now completed the engineering phase of their flood protection works. There are hopes that the route will now be able to reopen in early September.
Roadworks are in place along Bakewell Road in Matlock until September 30 as Severn Trent complete works, and delays are also expected on the A632 Chesterfield Road until June 9.