News you can trust since 1855
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Pope Francis to undergo abdominal surgery in Rome
Telegraph Media Group set to be put up for sale to ‘recover debts’
Heathrow Airport security officers to strike for 31 days this summer
Downing Street on ‘lockdown’ after suspicious package reported
Coronation Street star is suffering with dementia
PJ Harvery announces UK tour dates for autumn 2023

Derbyshire drivers set for disruption this week – with roadworks and closures across Chesterfield, Bolsover, Matlock and the M1

Derbyshire drivers may face delays to their journeys this week – with a series of closures and roadworks in place across the county.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 7th Jun 2023, 12:49 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Jun 2023, 12:49 BST

Roadworks are underway along Chesterfield Road at Brimington, with repairs by Cadent expected to be completed on June 9.

Avondale Road in Inkersall will remain closed until July 14, with Derbyshire County Council undertaking major sewage works along the route.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Drivers on Chatsworth Road at Brampton may face delays until June 15, as work by National Grid is ongoing.

Closures and roadworks will impact drivers across the county.Closures and roadworks will impact drivers across the county.
Closures and roadworks will impact drivers across the county.
Most Popular

Roadworks are also taking place on the A619 Baslow Road near Holymoorside, which may cause disruption until June 16.

The long-term closure of Commonside Road at Barlow remains in place until October 23 while the highway is reconstructed.

The closure of Woodhouse Lane in Bolsover was extended until June 9, with gas main renewal works taking place.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Drivers were warned of slip road closures along the M1 northbound and southbound at J29 – which will run between 8.00pm on June 8 and 6.00am on June 9.

READ THIS: Derbyshire man bombarded partner with Facebook messages and voicemails - urging her to drop charges

The A6 Derwent Way in Matlock remains closed, although the Environment Agency have now completed the engineering phase of their flood protection works. There are hopes that the route will now be able to reopen in early September.

Roadworks are in place along Bakewell Road in Matlock until September 30 as Severn Trent complete works, and delays are also expected on the A632 Chesterfield Road until June 9.

Related topics:ChesterfieldMatlockDerbyshireDriversEnvironment Agency