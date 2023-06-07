Roadworks are underway along Chesterfield Road at Brimington, with repairs by Cadent expected to be completed on June 9.

Avondale Road in Inkersall will remain closed until July 14, with Derbyshire County Council undertaking major sewage works along the route.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Drivers on Chatsworth Road at Brampton may face delays until June 15, as work by National Grid is ongoing.

Closures and roadworks will impact drivers across the county.

Roadworks are also taking place on the A619 Baslow Road near Holymoorside, which may cause disruption until June 16.

The long-term closure of Commonside Road at Barlow remains in place until October 23 while the highway is reconstructed.

The closure of Woodhouse Lane in Bolsover was extended until June 9, with gas main renewal works taking place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Drivers were warned of slip road closures along the M1 northbound and southbound at J29 – which will run between 8.00pm on June 8 and 6.00am on June 9.

The A6 Derwent Way in Matlock remains closed, although the Environment Agency have now completed the engineering phase of their flood protection works. There are hopes that the route will now be able to reopen in early September.