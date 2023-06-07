Derbyshire man bombarded partner with Facebook messages and voicemails - urging her to drop charges

Jordan Harlow, 29, told his ex “I’m going to kill you” as she barricaded herself in her bathroom on December 4 last year, Derby Crown Court heard.

Prosecutor Steven Gosnall described how the defendant and his girlfriend had broken up in the summer after being together for “not too long”.

He said: "The defendant’s attitude towards her and her son at the end of the relationship left a lot to be desired.

"She was subjected to a number of unwanted attendances by the defendant at the address and he would present as aggressive and threatening.”

After Harlow appeared at the complainant’s home on December 4 and police were called there was a “bombardment” of Facebook messages from the defendant, said Mr Gosnall.

He added: “In voicemail messages he said she should drop the charges, otherwise he would ruin both of their lives.”

Harlow, of Fairfield Road, Buxton, but already remanded at HMP Nottingham, was handed eight months jail and a three-year restraining order.