Derbyshire drivers set for disruption as roadworks and closures hit busy routes across Chesterfield, Matlock, Bolsover, Ripley and Derby
Roadworks are taking place along Boythorpe Road until April 19, to allow for the refurbishment of a pedestrian crossing.
Drivers may face delays on the A61 at Wingerworth, with roadworks underway until April 12.
Chesterfield Road between Brimington and Staveley will also be impacted by two sets of roadworks – remaining in place until April 12 and April 17 respectively.
Roadworks are taking place along Chesterfield Road, outside Bolsover, until April 12.
Motorists may face disruption along Chesterfield Road at Matlock, with roadworks remaining in place until April 12.
A section of Whitelea Lane at Tansley is closed until April 14, to allow for the route to be resurfaced.
A section of New Road at Ambergate is closed until September 30 to allow for surface dressing works to take place.
Oker Road, between Matlock and Darley Bridge, is another long term closure – with investigations into a landslip taking place.
Lees Road, between Stanton Lees and Birchover, is closed until December 2024 – with a landslip occurring along the route.
Commonside Road at Barlow also remains shut until October 2024 due to a landslip.
A series of roadworks are likely to lead to delays for drivers on Derby Road between Ripley and Holbrook until January 2025.
Drivers are being advised to allow extra time for journeys when travelling along the A38 in Derbyshire, as overnight maintenance works begun this week.
Between April 8 and April 19, a full northbound carriageway closure will be in place from Toyota Island to the A516 Mickleover junction. A southbound lane two closure will also occur during this period.
Roadworks may also cause disruption for those heading into Derby city centre over the next few days – with the routes impacted including Albert Street, Corporation Street and Victoria Street.
