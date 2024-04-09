Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Graphic Designer Lynsey Cockayne (44) from Chesterfield will be running this year’s London marathon on April 21, raising money for Muscular Dystrophy UK. In 2018, Lynsey was diagnosed with Myotonic Dystrophy Type 1, a rare muscle wasting condition.

She was told it would take at least 10 years before noticing significant changes including muscular deterioration. However, after ending up in hospital last year, Lynsey was informed her condition was more advanced than first thought.

Lynsey said: “At present, I have the early onset of the disease – it affects my jaw, my right arm, my feet and I’ve had cataract surgery. Recently it’s progressed to my liver and gallbladder so it’s getting to the point where I know I need to make some life changes. Taking on the London Marathon is a way for me to focus on something positive, get super healthy in the process and push my body to limits I’ve never experienced before. Yes, the future terrifies me, but I’ve got one life and I want to live it.”

Getting her diagnosis also led to Lynsey’s father being diagnosed with the condition late in his life. The marathon runner said: “We always knew something wasn’t right with Dad. He was often unsteady on his feet, but no one ever knew what caused it.

“So, when I was diagnosed with muscular dystrophy in 2018, it was suggested that Dad should be tested as the condition is genetic.” Lynsey’s father would sadly die due to complications with muscular dystrophy not long after his diagnosis.

“If we’d known about the condition earlier in his life, maybe he could have received help for his symptoms. That’s part of the reason I want to run this marathon, to help raise awareness of muscular dystrophy. It’s a complex condition, which even many doctors are unfamiliar with because it’s so rare,” said Lynsey.

Lynsey said that she’s incredibly grateful for everyone’s support during her tough training. She has already raised over £2,000 for Muscular Dystrophy UK. To sponsor Lynsey visit her Justgiving page.