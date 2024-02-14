Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Long-term roadworks are underway on Chatsworth Road, with drivers likely to face disruption until March 2024.

A lane closure is in effect on the West Bars Roundabout until March 29, to allow for traffic lights to be refurbished

Station Back Lane is closed until 2025 to allow for hoarding to be installed.

Roadworks are also taking place on Linacre Road until March 5.

Drivers are likely to face delays along the A619 Worksop Road at Mastin Moor until February 16, with roadworks underway on the busy route.

Roadworks are in place on Bank Road at Matlock and Kilbourne Road, Belper until February 16. A section of Horsley Road at Kilburn is also closed until February 16.

Long term roadworks are underway along Market Street at Heanor until April 30.

Oker Road, between Matlock and Darley Bridge, is another long term closure – with investigations into a landslip taking place.

Lees Road, between Stanton Lees and Birchover, is closed until December 2024 – with a landslip occurring along the route.

Commonside Road at Barlow also remains shut until October 2024 due to a landslip.

A series of roadworks are likely to lead to delays for drivers on Derby Road between Ripley and Holbrook until January 2025.