Driver arrested in Derbyshire town after positive drugs test – as police discover narcotics in vehicle

A motorist was arrested in Derbyshire yesterday – with officers locating drugs in his vehicle after a positive roadside test.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 14th Feb 2024, 09:32 GMT
On Tuesday, February 13, officers from the Matlock Safer Neighbourhood Team stopped a silver Toyota RAV4 in the town.

An SNT spokesperson said: “Another person was stopped for driving whilst under the influence of drugs, after testing positive at the roadside.

“The male was found in possession of a quantity of drugs, so was further arrested for possession with intent to supply.

“This investigation is ongoing - updates to come.”