Driver arrested in Derbyshire town after positive drugs test – as police discover narcotics in vehicle
A motorist was arrested in Derbyshire yesterday – with officers locating drugs in his vehicle after a positive roadside test.
On Tuesday, February 13, officers from the Matlock Safer Neighbourhood Team stopped a silver Toyota RAV4 in the town.
An SNT spokesperson said: “Another person was stopped for driving whilst under the influence of drugs, after testing positive at the roadside.
“The male was found in possession of a quantity of drugs, so was further arrested for possession with intent to supply.
“This investigation is ongoing - updates to come.”