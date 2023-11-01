Derbyshire drivers may face delays to their journeys over the next few days – with a series of closures and roadworks impacting motorists across the county.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A lane closure remains in place on Holywell Street to allow for the refurbishment of traffic signals and a crossing by Derbyshire County Council. Work is set to finish on November 24. Station Back Lane is also closed until 2025 to allow for hoarding to be installed.

Long-term roadworks are underway on Chatsworth Road, with drivers likely to face disruption until March 2024. Roadworks are also in place along Ashgate Road and Foljambe Road until November 5.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Another part of Ashgate Road, off the roundabout next to The Woodside pub, is also shut to traffic until November 24 – to allow for cable installation works to take place.

Closures and roadworks will impact drivers across the county.

A section of Station Road at North Wingfield is also closed until November 10, meanwhile Commonside Road at Barlow remains shut until October 2024 due to a landslip.

Roadworks are in place along the A6 Bakewell Road, in Matlock, until November 10. Other routes in the town currently impacted by roadworks include Dale Road and Lynholmes Road. Market Place in Cromford is also shut until November 3.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad