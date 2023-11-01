Derbyshire drivers set for disruption amid roadworks and closures across Chesterfield town centre, Bolsover, Matlock, Alfreton and more
A lane closure remains in place on Holywell Street to allow for the refurbishment of traffic signals and a crossing by Derbyshire County Council. Work is set to finish on November 24. Station Back Lane is also closed until 2025 to allow for hoarding to be installed.
Long-term roadworks are underway on Chatsworth Road, with drivers likely to face disruption until March 2024. Roadworks are also in place along Ashgate Road and Foljambe Road until November 5.
Another part of Ashgate Road, off the roundabout next to The Woodside pub, is also shut to traffic until November 24 – to allow for cable installation works to take place.
A section of Station Road at North Wingfield is also closed until November 10, meanwhile Commonside Road at Barlow remains shut until October 2024 due to a landslip.
Roadworks are in place along the A6 Bakewell Road, in Matlock, until November 10. Other routes in the town currently impacted by roadworks include Dale Road and Lynholmes Road. Market Place in Cromford is also shut until November 3.
Drivers may face delays on the A632 Chesterfield Road outside Bolsover, with roadworks in place until November 3. Furtherr oadworks are taking place along the A615 Wingfield Road in Alfreton, and will be finished on November 3.