Elderly man has wallet stolen while shopping in Derbyshire town – as police appeal to trace two men

Officers are trying to locate two men after reports of a pensioner having their wallet stolen in a Derbyshire town.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 31st Oct 2023, 14:19 GMT
Updated 31st Oct 2023, 14:19 GMT
These are the men that officers wish to locate. Photo: Derbyshire PoliceThese are the men that officers wish to locate. Photo: Derbyshire Police
These are the men that officers wish to locate. Photo: Derbyshire Police

Derbyshire Police are investigating reports that a man in his 80s had his wallet stolen while he was shopping in the Tesco store on Hall Street, Alfreton – between 11.00am and 11.25am on Monday, October 9.

The wallet contained bank cards which are then thought to have been used to attempt to make purchases in other stores.

Officers believe the two pictured men may have information which could help with their enquiries.

If you recognise the men or have any information, contact the force using one of the methods below – quoting reference number 23*628430:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary; Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact; Website – complete the online contact form; Phone – call 101