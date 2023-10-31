Officers are trying to locate two men after reports of a pensioner having their wallet stolen in a Derbyshire town.

These are the men that officers wish to locate. Photo: Derbyshire Police

Derbyshire Police are investigating reports that a man in his 80s had his wallet stolen while he was shopping in the Tesco store on Hall Street, Alfreton – between 11.00am and 11.25am on Monday, October 9.

The wallet contained bank cards which are then thought to have been used to attempt to make purchases in other stores.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers believe the two pictured men may have information which could help with their enquiries.

If you recognise the men or have any information, contact the force using one of the methods below – quoting reference number 23*628430: