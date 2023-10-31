A wanted man was arrested in a Derbyshire town – with a police dog ending his attempts to flee.

Police dog units have helped to make two arrests across Matlock and Darley Dale in recent days.

A male wanted for serious offences in the Darley Dale area was located by police dog Ultor and his handler, before being brought into custody.

A Matlock Safer Neighbourhood Team spokesperson said: “The wanted male thought he would try his luck and attempted to flee, but police dog Ultor and his 42 pearly whites swiftly changed his mind.”

Two arrests were made with the help of police dog units.

The second arrest saw a vehicle reportedly linked to burglaries fail to stop for police in the Matlock area.