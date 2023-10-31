News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
Matthew Perry, star of Friends, has died aged 54
Train operators told to scrap railway ticket office closure plans
Friends cast 'utterly devastated' by death of Matthew Perry
Labour MP suspended over speech at pro-Palestine rally
Marksman charged with Chris Kaba's murder to be named publicly
Hundreds of Safestyle workers made redundant as firm goes bust

Man wanted for “serious offences” in Derbyshire town arrested – with efforts to flee cut short by dog unit

A wanted man was arrested in a Derbyshire town – with a police dog ending his attempts to flee.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 31st Oct 2023, 12:13 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Police dog units have helped to make two arrests across Matlock and Darley Dale in recent days.

A male wanted for serious offences in the Darley Dale area was located by police dog Ultor and his handler, before being brought into custody.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A Matlock Safer Neighbourhood Team spokesperson said: “The wanted male thought he would try his luck and attempted to flee, but police dog Ultor and his 42 pearly whites swiftly changed his mind.”

Most Popular
Two arrests were made with the help of police dog units.Two arrests were made with the help of police dog units.
Two arrests were made with the help of police dog units.

The second arrest saw a vehicle reportedly linked to burglaries fail to stop for police in the Matlock area.

READ THIS: Emergency services issue flood warning for Derbyshire ahead of Storm Ciarán

An SNT spokesperson added: “Driver abandons the car and sets off running. Police dog Piper seeks out the male hiding in some bushes behind a wall. One under arrest with the help of the on-shift Derbyshire Dales response team.”