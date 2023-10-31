Man wanted for “serious offences” in Derbyshire town arrested – with efforts to flee cut short by dog unit
Police dog units have helped to make two arrests across Matlock and Darley Dale in recent days.
A male wanted for serious offences in the Darley Dale area was located by police dog Ultor and his handler, before being brought into custody.
A Matlock Safer Neighbourhood Team spokesperson said: “The wanted male thought he would try his luck and attempted to flee, but police dog Ultor and his 42 pearly whites swiftly changed his mind.”
The second arrest saw a vehicle reportedly linked to burglaries fail to stop for police in the Matlock area.
An SNT spokesperson added: “Driver abandons the car and sets off running. Police dog Piper seeks out the male hiding in some bushes behind a wall. One under arrest with the help of the on-shift Derbyshire Dales response team.”