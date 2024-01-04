News you can trust since 1855
Derbyshire drivers set for disruption amid roadworks and closures across Chesterfield, Matlock, Eckington, Wirksworth, Ripley and Derby

Derbyshire drivers may face delays to their journeys over the next few days – with a series of closures and roadworks impacting motorists across the county.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 4th Jan 2024, 11:59 GMT
Updated 4th Jan 2024, 11:59 GMT
Long-term roadworks are underway on Chatsworth Road, with drivers likely to face disruption until March 2024.

Roadworks are in place along Storrs Road until January 15, and Station Back Lane is also closed until 2025 to allow for hoarding to be installed.

Delays are likely on Rotherham Road at Eckington – with works on the route set to be completed by January 15.

Drivers may need to plan their journeys for the rest of the week.Drivers may need to plan their journeys for the rest of the week.
Roadworks are taking place on Bakewell Road at Matlock until January 31.

Oker Road, between Matlock and Darley Bridge, is another long term closure – with investigations into a landslip taking place.

Starkholmes Road near Matlock is shut until January 9, to allow for repairs and maintenance work to take place.

Roadworks are taking place along Derby Road at Wirksworth – and are set to be completed by January 15.

Commonside Road at Barlow also remains shut until October 2024 due to a landslip.

Lees Road, between Stanton Lees and Birchover, is closed until December 2024 – with a landslip occurring along the route.

A series of roadworks are likely to lead to delays for drivers on Derby Road between Ripley and Holbrook until January 2025.

Roadworks may also cause disruption for those heading into Derby city centre – with the routes impacted including Morledge, Traffic Street, Midland Road and Railway Terrace.

