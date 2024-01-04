Derbyshire drivers may face delays to their journeys over the next few days – with a series of closures and roadworks impacting motorists across the county.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Long-term roadworks are underway on Chatsworth Road, with drivers likely to face disruption until March 2024.

Roadworks are in place along Storrs Road until January 15, and Station Back Lane is also closed until 2025 to allow for hoarding to be installed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Delays are likely on Rotherham Road at Eckington – with works on the route set to be completed by January 15.

Drivers may need to plan their journeys for the rest of the week.

Roadworks are taking place on Bakewell Road at Matlock until January 31.

Oker Road, between Matlock and Darley Bridge, is another long term closure – with investigations into a landslip taking place.

Starkholmes Road near Matlock is shut until January 9, to allow for repairs and maintenance work to take place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Roadworks are taking place along Derby Road at Wirksworth – and are set to be completed by January 15.

Commonside Road at Barlow also remains shut until October 2024 due to a landslip.

Lees Road, between Stanton Lees and Birchover, is closed until December 2024 – with a landslip occurring along the route.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A series of roadworks are likely to lead to delays for drivers on Derby Road between Ripley and Holbrook until January 2025.