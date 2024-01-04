News you can trust since 1855
Alton Towers makes ‘difficult decision’ to close popular attraction at resort

A popular attraction at Alton Towers has closed down after a ‘difficult decision’ from the company that runs the resort.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 4th Jan 2024, 10:44 GMT
Alton Towers Resort have confirmed that the site’ spa has closed permanently, after opening for the final time on December 31.

An Alton Towers spokesperson told the BBC it was a difficult decision to shut the spa – but added that the move was essential as part of the company’s plans going forward.

A total of ten members of staff are impacted by the closure, but the company said it planned to assign as many of those employees as possible to other areas of the site.

The spokesperson said: “Our top priority has been supporting our employees at the spa during this time, including with advice on career opportunities available across the resort.

”We are also in the process of contacting guests with bookings in 2024 to discuss alternative options.

“We sincerely appreciate the loyalty and support of our valued guests and dedicated colleagues throughout the years.”

