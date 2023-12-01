Derbyshire drivers set for disruption amid roadworks and closures across Chesterfield, Matlock, Bolsover and more
Long-term roadworks are underway on Chatsworth Road, with drivers likely to face disruption until March 2024.
Two-way signals will be in place along Crow Lane until December 31, to allow for traffic lights damaged during October’s floods to be repaired.
Station Back Lane is also closed until 2025 to allow for hoarding to be installed.
Roadworks are taking place on The Green at Hasland until December 5 – with delays likely along the route.
Between 8.00am on December 4 and 5.00pm on December 5, drivers may face disruption due to roadworks along Blacksmith Lane at Calow.
Roadworks are also underway on Dunston Road, and are set to be completed by December 6. Whitecotes Lane will be impacted by roadworks until December 8, taking place close to Walton Hospital.
Cavendish Road in Bolsover is shut until December 31 to allow for resurfacing works to be completed – along with Middle Street and Wells Street.
Roadworks are taking place on Bakewell Road at Matlock until the end of January – and delays are also likely along Causeway Lane until December 6.
Oker Road, between Matlock and Darley Bridge, is another long term closure – with investigations into a landslip taking place.
Commonside Road at Barlow also remains shut until October 2024 due to a landslip.