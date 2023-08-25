At around 8pm on Sunday, September 3, traffic will be held for around ten minutes on the A6 to allow for Derwent Way to be opened and Matlock bridge to be closed.

Work will then begin to return the bridge to one-way traffic, from the current two-way layout, which is expected to take until mid-October.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council says it has considered making the two-way arrangement permanent, but concluded it would cause tailbacks behind drivers waiting to turn right off Dale Road.

The A6 in Matlock is expected to reopen on September 3 then Matlock Bridge will be restored for one-way traffic by October.

Councillor Charlotte Cupit, cabinet member for transport, said: “We’re almost at the end of this important project to replace the river flood defences for the town.

“We realise that the closure of Derwent Way has affected the town, and been inconvenient for everyone who lives, works and visits the town. On behalf of all our partners I’d like to apologise for any delays that this work has caused.”

‘Lifty McShifty’, the large crane used to complete the flood work, will leave Matlock on Tuesday, August 29, and the Environment Agency will then clear its compound and make sure the roads and pavements are suitable for use.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The riverside footpath, which joins Derwent Way at the junction with the bridge will reopen on Monday, September 4.

The pavement over the bridge will be closed on Monday and Tuesday, September 4-5, 8pm until 6am, with pedestrians directed through Hall Leys Park, which will have temporary lighting. The pavement will otherwise remain open for the duration of work to restore one-way traffic.

Fran Marriott, acting area flood risk manager for the Environment Agency, said: “We would like to thank the local community for their continued support and understanding throughout these essential flood defence works and apologise for the temporary disruption caused by the construction works.”

The reopening of the A6 does not mean the end of disruption however, with the road due to close again for resurfacing at the junction of the bridge and Derwent Way for up to four nights, 8pm until 6am, starting on Tuesday, September 26.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Signed diversions will take motorists from Cromford, along the Via Gellia to Winster, before rejoining the A6 at Rowsley. Changes to bus routes will be confirmed in due course.

Also nearby, Severn Trent resume their work on Wednesday, September 6, to upgrade almost one kilometre of water mains along Bakewell Road, between the Arc leisure centre and the bus station, just beyond the Dimple Road junction.

This follows the completion of the first phase, which saw 600 metres of new pipes installed between Stanton Moor View and the Arc leisure centre.

Severn Trent spokesperson Christina Massey said: “To minimise disruption, we agreed with the council that we would pause our works in Matlock during the school summer holidays, when the town receives a large number of visitors.