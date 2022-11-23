Giant crane Lifty McShifty to join in with Matlock Christmas light switch-on

Kicking off at 4pm on Friday, November 25, the event will feature a Santa’s Grotto, live entertainment and a feast of food, drink and fundraising before the electrifying moment at 6pm.

Perhaps for the safety of flying reindeer, Lifty McShifty will be lit up too as the Environment Agency wants to share in the community spirit as it continues work to rebuild the town’s flood defences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Project manager Naomi Doughty said: “We are delighted to have been invited by the Mayor of Matlock to join in with the town’s festive celebrations, and Lifty McShifty will be illuminated by fairy lights.

Matlock's festive season officially kicks off this weekend.

“After Christmas, the lights and decorations are being donated to Matlock Town Council for use at future community events. We’re grateful to Matlock Town Council for the opportunity to join in the celebrations, and we thank local businesses and the local community for their continued support as we work at pace to reinstate flood protection from the River Derwent.”

The switch-on will be raising money for the parent, teacher and friend association at Highfields School, the Friends of Hurst Farm, and Derby Mountain Rescue – charities Mayor Paul Cruise has chosen to support throughout his term of office.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Derby Mountain Rescue chair Pat Parsons will be doing the honours of switching on the lights.

Coun Cruise said: “Thankyou to the Environment Agency for collaborating on the Christmas lights switch on. As well as doing the critical work on flood defences they have been working actively on community projects such as this.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lifty McShifty will be donning Christmas lights this weekend which will later be donated to Matlock Town Council. (Photo: Chris Cookman)

“It is great that the crane will be lit up to bring some extra Christmas cheer and we are grateful that the lights and decorations used will be donated to the town for future use.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The town council continues to seek sponsorship to cover the costs of its festive light displays, following support last year from the likes of Ashmere care homes, Matlock Athletic Club, Elliott Carpets, Gifts & Crafts and Twenty Ten. For more details, see matlock.gov.uk/matlock-christmas-lights.