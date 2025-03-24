Derbyshire councils apply final touches to long-awaited bus station makeover

Renovation work to improve the bus station and taxi rank in Matlock's Bakewell Road is now nearing final completion after several delays en route.

The concluding phase of the project has involved decorating the space and installing new internal seating, including accessible higher and lower chairs, doubling the previous capacity for waiting passengers.

Real-time service information screens have also been installed by Derbyshire County Council, with individual displays for each of the four bus stands and a summary board adjacent the new waiting area.

Derbyshire Dales District Council leader Steve Flitter said: “I’ve used the revamped bus station and the improvements are first class.

Council workers and contractors have been applying the finishing touches to Matlock's new-look bus station.

“It’s taken a bit of time to pull all the threads together, but this is a great example of partnership working using funding that has mainly come from central government.”

The latest works complement earlier improvements such as new window openings to bring natural light into the facility, new energy efficient LED lighting and CCTV.

Outside, paving has been relaid with resin surfacing around the bus station and Spa Villas car park, together with more new lighting, seating and planters, with signage due to follow soon.

The redevelopment of the area has been something of a saga. For several years, the scheme was expected to include a new cinema, only for those ambitions to be scaled back due to financial concerns.

The councils hope the new space will prove a more fitting gateway to Matlock visitors and encourage use of public transport.

Part-funded by the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund and Bus Service Improvement Plan, the project has also involved contributions from the district and county councils.

Last year district council contractors completed a deep clean of the bus station building, installed new timber railway sleepers forming a new landscaped area comprising new trees and golden gravel west of the bus station exit, where new cycle parking has also been provided.

During summer 2024, the county council extended the bus layby in front of M&S, making space for buses to pull up in-line with the new kerbline.

This has improved accessibility for those boarding buses and removed the problem where an additional bus was unable to pull in fully, obstructing traffic.

Passengers can now check real-time updates on bus services to and from the station.

There were also changes to the bus station exit onto Bakewell Road and resurfacing of the footway down to the pedestrian crossing outside Holland & Barratt.

