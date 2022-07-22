Derbyshire Dales council puts new start date on Matlock cinema construction

Officers have outlined the latest developments ahead of an extraordinary meeting of the full council on Tuesday, July 26, and the report indicates that works should now begin on site in January 2023, if all goes according to plan with the tendering process in the autumn.

The report notes: “The updated programme has been agreed with the proposed cinema operator and discussed with M&S.

“The proposed start on site will help avoid disruption to M&S’s busy trading period between November and December in the run up to Christmas, and takes account of the construction sector close down period.”

There is still a lot of action going on behind the scenes for the Bakewell Road cinema development.

It does however caveat that proposed date by saying: “No works will be committed until an agreement to lease is signed with the cinema operator.”

At the meeting, councillors will also be scrutinising a new plan for central government investment in the wider regeneration scheme around Bakewell Road.

The council is expecting to receive £1,954,752 over the next three years from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund – which is replacing European Union regional funding streams – and wants to spend £460,000 of that on Matlock’s western gateway, specifically the bus and taxi hub planned as part of the conversion of the former Market Hall.

That phase of the project is provisionally expected to cost just £242,109, but the council is looking to guard against contingencies, inflation and other unforeseen cost increases.

The additional funding requirement has arisen because of recent changes to the provisional layout of public space around the building following consultation with taxi drivers, accessibility advisers and other interested parties.

The officers say: “To enable improvements for waiting bus passengers proposed by the county council, the external layout has been revised with the inclusion of a 4.5 metre footway along the north-west elevation of the building.

“This will enable the provision of larger shelters located closer to the kerb edge. It is also proposed that the shelters will be reversed, i.e. with the screen to the front providing greater protection from the elements.”

The report goes on to add: “With regard to taxi provision, it is proposed to utilise part of the under-utilised bus layover area within the site to create a dedicated taxi queue positioned at the end of the existing taxi queue facing the Market Hall service bay.

“In addition to the proposed revised arrangements for bus and taxi users, improvements include increasing the number of disabled parking bays in Spa Villas car park from one to three and provision of secure cycle parking provision [and] an e-bike charging facility.”

The external appearance of the finished scheme has been the cause of some disquiet for civic groups including Matlock Community Vision, and the report notes that further discussions with them have resulted in other changes to materials and design details.