Derbyshire council to clear nightmare roadworks at Easter to ease A6 congestion
As previously reported, the county council is carrying out work on a stretch of retaining wall along the A6, but the original five-week project timetable has slipped due to unanticipated structural damage.
That means that temporary traffic lights and lane barriers will remain in place for the foreseeable future – the current completion target is May 20 – despite mounting criticism in the community and queues of 30 minutes or more building up around the bottleneck at peak travel times.
Matlock Bath traditionally welcomes many visitors in the spring and summer, making the Easter Bank Holidays extra important for local businesses, so the county council has agreed to ease the traffic flow over the four days, April 18-21 – though that may put more pressure on the weekends prior.
A spokesperson said: “We apologise for any disruption as a result of the traffic lights at Matlock Bath, but these are essential works to repair the 200-year-old retaining wall that holds the road up.
“We do need to fix the wall, so that the road stays where it is, and the temporary lights are currently needed due to damage to the ground under the footway and that side of the road.”
They added: “We’re working hard to complete the works as soon as possible and plan for work to have progressed to a stage that means we can take the lights off for the Easter Bank Holiday weekend.
“Work will then start again, with the lights going back on for the following four weeks after Easter. To try and get the work done as quickly as possible the contractors are working Saturdays in the run up to Easter weekend, as well as Monday to Friday.”
