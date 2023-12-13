Derbyshire buses: Full list of Hulleys of Baslow services cancelled today across Chesterfield, Bakewell, Matlock, Killamarsh and the Peak District
Hulleys of Baslow have confirmed that a number of bus services will not run today due to a vehicle shortage. The company apologised to passengers for any inconvenience caused.
The full list of cancelled services across Derbyshire can be found below:
170 07:50 Bakewell to Chesterfield Rail Station
170 08:45 Chesterfield Rail Station to Baslow Nether End
272 10:36 Sheffield to Castleton
272 11:48 Castleton to Sheffield
272 13:36 Sheffield to Castleton
272 14:48 Castleton to Hathersage
63 08:30 Matlock to Chesterfield
63 09:45 Chesterfield to Matlock
63 11:00 Matlock to Chesterfield
55 08:15 Chesterfield to Alfreton
X80 07:20 Killamarsh to Chesterfield.