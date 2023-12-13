News you can trust since 1855
Derbyshire buses: Full list of Hulleys of Baslow services cancelled today across Chesterfield, Bakewell, Matlock, Killamarsh and the Peak District

A number of Hulleys bus services across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District have been cancelled today.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 13th Dec 2023, 10:30 GMT
Hulleys of Baslow have confirmed that a number of bus services will not run today due to a vehicle shortage. The company apologised to passengers for any inconvenience caused.

The full list of cancelled services across Derbyshire can be found below:

170 07:50 Bakewell to Chesterfield Rail Station

170 08:45 Chesterfield Rail Station to Baslow Nether End

272 10:36 Sheffield to Castleton

272 11:48 Castleton to Sheffield

272 13:36 Sheffield to Castleton

272 14:48 Castleton to Hathersage

63 08:30 Matlock to Chesterfield

63 09:45 Chesterfield to Matlock

63 11:00 Matlock to Chesterfield

55 08:15 Chesterfield to Alfreton

X80 07:20 Killamarsh to Chesterfield.

