Those travelling across Derbyshire today will face disruption to their journeys after a rail line was flooded following heavy rain.

Heavy rain has flooded the railway at Draycott, between Derby and Long Eaton, and is disrupting East Midlands Railway (EMR) trains on the following routes: London St Pancras - Sheffield, Matlock - Derby/Nottingham and Crewe - Derby/Newark Castle.

Network Rail have equipment on site and are pumping the water away from the running lines. The water levels are being monitored and the line is expected to be closed until at least 12.00pm.

Trains are unable to run between Derby and Long Eaton in both directions, until the water levels drop and the lines can reopen.

Heavy rain has led to flooding on the rail line. Image: Network Rail East Midlands

EMR will run an hourly train service between Derby and London St Pancras in both directions, these services will be diverted between Derby and London St Pancras and this will add up to 20 minutes delay. There will be some early morning services running between Sheffield / Chesterfield and Derby.

Trains on the Matlock - Derby/Nottingham route will only run between Derby and Matlock in both directions. EMR are unable to run train services between Derby and Nottingham.

If the line does reopen later today, EMR will have train crew and trains out of place, and are expecting the disruption to continue all day.

An EMR spokesperson said: “We are currently looking at alternative arrangements to keep you on the move. Please remember that this can take time and be assured that our team are working tirelessly to arrange this as quickly as possible for you. We appreciate your patience whilst we do this.

“Our trains are likely to experience extended delays or alterations. You should use alternative routes which will be the most comfortable and quickest way to get where you need to be.”

A Network Rail East Midlands spokesperson said: “Sorry that floodwater has overwhelmed our pumps at Draycott between Derby and East Midlands Parkway.

“The pumps are working but volume of water coming off the fields has flooded the tracks. We’ll get trains moving normally as soon as possible.”