Derbyshire bus passengers ‘expected to think of others’ when it comes to mask wearing

The Confederation of Passenger Transport, the trade association representing the UK's bus and coach industry, has issued updated advice ahead of the so-called Freedom Day on July 19 – the term coined by Boris Johnson to refer to the end of all coronavirus measures, such as wearing a face covering and social distancing.

However, announcing the relaxation of restrictions, Mr Johnson said: “We expect and recommend that people wear a face covering in crowded and enclosed spaces where you come into contact with those you don't normally meet, such as on public transport.”

Transport for London, which operates buses, the Tube and some train services in the capital, has since said the wearing of face coverings on its services will remain compulsory, while Dan Jarvis, mayor of South Yorkshire has said it is “not the time” to remove the legal restriction on mask wearing on public transport and enclosed spaces.

He said: “With Covid-19 case numbers continuing to rise rapidly, now is not the time to remove the legal requirement to wear face masks on public transport and in enclosed public spaces.

“This is why from Monday, at the bus stations and interchanges we control in South Yorkshire wearing face coverings will continue to be mandatory.”

‘Travel with confidence’

Bus passengers 'will be expected to think of others and wear a face covering', even after 'Freedom Day'.

Bus operator Stagecoach, which operates routes in Chesterfield, is assessing the CBT advice.

The CBT said: “Operators will expect people to think of others and wear a face covering on board, if they can, in line with government guidance.

“Messaging to customers will encourage them to do so as they will in other busy public spaces.

“Operators are continuing to do everything they can to ensure people can travel with confidence.

“This includes delivering enhanced cleaning regimes, ensuring buses are well ventilated and providing tools such as apps to allow customers to see how busy their bus is and help plan their journey in advance.”

The Rail Delivery Group, the British rail industry membership body representing East Midlands Railway, CrossCountry Trains and Northern Trains, which all service Chesterfield, said: “Rail companies will ask people to follow the government guidance and, out of respect for others, wear face coverings if an indoor setting is busy.”