Hulleys of Baslow has announced a series of changes to its services and timetables across Chesterfield, Derbyshire, the Peak District and South Yorkshire.

The full list of amendments, which come into effect from March 26, can be found below:

Service 48:

Hulleys will make a number of service and timetable changes at the end of March.

Buses will no longer serve Wigley or Old Brampton, replaced by the 170. This service will now terminate at the Chatsworth Road Morrisons. The 8.40am journey from Clay Cross will now run 15 minutes later throughout.

Service 49:

The 8.21am journey from Heath will now run 15 minutes later throughout.

Service 55: Route extended to Chesterfield Royal Hospital. Some peak time journeys will also extend to Somercotes in Alfreton. In Morton, buses will turn around at Sitwell Villas. Additionally, new later evening journeys will be introduced.

Service 61:

New Sunday service between Buxton, Whaley Bridge, New Mills, Hayfield and Glossop.

Service 84:

New route replacing the Monday – Saturday 170 service between Chesterfield and Holymoorside. Journeys will also extend to Lady Manners School, replacing service X70. Evening and Sunday journeys will be numbered 170a.

Service 170:

The 170 will no longer serve Holymoorside or Shutts Lane. Monday to Saturday journeys will be re-routed to run via Storrs Road, Old Brampton and Wadshelf village.

New later evening buses will be introduced and extend to Matlock directly via the A6. Evening and Sunday journeys will continue to serve Holymoorside but will be numbered 170a.

Services 171 and 172:

The 12.15pm and 1.00pm journeys from Bakewell will be combined into a 12.40pm 172 service which will additionally serve Youlgreave. The 11.50am and 13.50pm journeys from Matlock will also serve Youlgreave in place of the 171.

Service 173:

All journeys will now start from Bakewell Square. Buses will serve Shutts Lane, replacing the 170. The frequency between Bakewell and Shutts Lane will remain hourly.

Service 257:

British Summer Time timetable will be in effect. On Sundays, buses will no longer serve Bamford but extend over the Snake Pass to Glossop, Hayfield, Chapel-en-le-Frith and Castleton.

