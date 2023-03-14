Derbyshire snow: Full forecast for Chesterfield after town hit by hail and snow again
Chesterfield was faced with more wintry weather today – and this is the full forecast for the next few days.
Hail and snow showers arrived over Chesterfield this afternoon – continuing the snowy weather that caused major disruption in the region last week.
Sleet showers could hit the area at 6.00pm this evening, which may impact some residents as they make their way home from work.
This should be the last of the cold weather for now – with the forecast improving as the week progresses.
Wednesday will see highs of 9°, rising to 13° on Thursday – although this will be accompanied by light rain.
By Friday, temperatures could reach a balmy 15° – a stark contrast to the wintry conditions over the past few days.
READ THIS: Residents in Peak District town have their pleas for parking restrictions rejected by council
Met Office forecasters have also issued a yellow warning for high winds across the county, which ends at 6.00pm today.