Derbyshire snow: Full forecast for Chesterfield after town hit by hail and snow again

Hail and snow showers arrived over Chesterfield this afternoon – continuing the snowy weather that caused major disruption in the region last week.

Sleet showers could hit the area at 6.00pm this evening, which may impact some residents as they make their way home from work.

This should be the last of the cold weather for now – with the forecast improving as the week progresses.

The weather is set to improve for Chesterfield residents as the week goes on.

Wednesday will see highs of 9°, rising to 13° on Thursday – although this will be accompanied by light rain.

By Friday, temperatures could reach a balmy 15° – a stark contrast to the wintry conditions over the past few days.

