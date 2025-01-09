Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The council has reopened a Derbyshire A-road this afternoon – with the route having been closed for several days after facing snow and icy weather this week.

A Derbyshire County Council spokesperson said: “We've just re-opened the Cat and Fiddle A537. It is passable with care so please do drive to the conditions.

“As we are expecting another very cold night our gritting crews will be out from 1.00pm treating all primary and secondary routes. They will then grit all primary and secondary routes from 2.00am tomorrow morning (Friday, January 10).

“We are putting down more grit as the temperatures are forecast to be very low. This means that we can't do a whole route on one lorry full of grit, with the crews having to return to their depots to refill. Gritting rounds therefore will take longer to complete.”

The A537 has reopened this afternoon.

The following roads remain closed due to snow or ice. They will remain closed for the rest of the day and overnight, and be assessed again tomorrow morning:

Mam Nick, Edale to Rushup Edge

A6024 Holme Moss

Goyts Lane, off A5004 near Buxton

Rylah Hill, Palterton

Back Lane, Youlgrave (closed from junction with Moor Lane to junction with Conksbury Lane

Curbar Lane (from its junction with Dukes Drive, The Hillock, Bar Road and Clodhall Lane to its junction with the A621/Sheffield Road).

A number of roads are still shut due to flooding, including:

Leathersley Lane, Scropton

Main Street, Rosliston

Frizams Lane, near Findern

Buckford Lane, between Findern and A5132

Breach Lane, Hatton

Bargate Lane, Repton

Ingleby Road, Stanton by Bridge and Ingleby Lane

Unamed road between Main Street Ingelby to A514 Swarkstone Bridge (nr John Thompson PH)

Ambaston Lane, Shardlow

Wilne Road, Church Wilne

Twyford Triangle heading north to Buckford Lane

Ferry Lane, Twyford.