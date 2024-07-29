Derbyshire A-road closed after huge sinkhole appears – with route set to remain shut until further notice
Derbyshire County Council (DCC) have been forced to close the A6015 Hayfield Road at Low Leighton, in the High Peak, after a sinkhole appeared along the route.
A DCC spokesperson said: “We're putting in the official diversion shortly, but this will be quite long for HGVs, because of a low bridge at Chinley and a weight limit on the B6101 at Strines.
“We are assessing the situation to try and find the cause of the sinkhole, so until we can identify what has caused the issue and rectify it, the road will be closed until further notice.
“Please accept our apologies for the inconvenience this will cause, but as you can see, we can’t keep this road open safely at the moment.”
