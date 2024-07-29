Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A large sinkhole has appeared along an A-road in Derbyshire – with the route now closed until further notice.

Derbyshire County Council (DCC) have been forced to close the A6015 Hayfield Road at Low Leighton, in the High Peak, after a sinkhole appeared along the route.

A DCC spokesperson said: “We're putting in the official diversion shortly, but this will be quite long for HGVs, because of a low bridge at Chinley and a weight limit on the B6101 at Strines.

“We are assessing the situation to try and find the cause of the sinkhole, so until we can identify what has caused the issue and rectify it, the road will be closed until further notice.

The road has been closed by DCC. Credit: DCC