Delays on major Derbyshire road after broken down car struck by lorry
A broken down car was struck by a HGV on a busy road in Derbyshire today.
Wednesday, 26th May 2021, 11:30 am
Police officers say it was fortunate the occupants of the Ford Fiesta had got out of the vehicle before the impact, an the southbound A38.
A spokesperson for Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit said: “Broken down Fiesta stranded in lane one struck by HGV. Fortunately the occupants had the sense to get out prior to it being smashed in to.”
Highways England says delays will continue until 12.30pm.