Fundraiser set up in memory of ‘inspirational’ Chesterfield woman who died shortly after giving birth

Jess Hodgkinson gave birth to her daughter Phoebe at 27 weeks after being rushed for an emergency C-section on Thursday, May 13, due to complications caused by preeclampsia, a condition which affects the arteries carrying blood to the placenta.

But shortly after Phoebe’s birth the 26-year-old – who had suffered with high blood pressure — took a turn for the worst and went into cardiac arrest.

She sadly died the following morning leaving behind her ‘soul mate’ and partner of four years, Jack Knowles, and their baby daughter.

Jess Hodgkinson sadly passed away on Friday, May 14, shortly after giving birth to her daughter Phoebe

Her uncle, Grant Finney, said: “A few weeks ago she went into Jessops in Sheffield where they gave her a steroid injection to help Phoebe’s lungs and they thought she would have to have a C-section back then at 24 weeks but they managed to turn it round and both her and Phoebe stabilised, so she was allowed out.

"Then, she started getting pains around her ribs so Jess and Jack went for a scan on Thursday (May 13) – the day before a scheduled routine scan – where they noticed the baby wasn’t getting enough oxygen to grow and they made the decision to do an emergency C-section.

"She managed to see Phoebe ever so briefly and then a couple of seconds later her heart stopped for around five minutes. All night they were fighting to bring her back round, but in the early hours she sadly passed away.”

A fundraiser has been set up in memory of Jess Hodgkinson to support her fiance Jack Knowles (pictured) and newborn baby Phoebe following her death

Following her death, Jack’s brother Jordan Knowles created a Go Fund Me page to support Jack and Phoebe which had raised over £8,900 as of Tuesday afternoon.

A fundraising walk is also being planned in Jess’ memory, with all proceeds going to help alleviate some of the financial pressures that her fiancé Jack may face during this difficult time.

Grant, 25, said: “The fundraiser is to raise as much money as possible to support Phoebe and Jack in raising her without having Jess – obviously no amount of money would be enough but it’s just to take away that little bit of worry over money.

“Jack is a machine operative so he’ll be taking full paternity leave at some point to support in raising Phoebe and we’re not sure what the future holds in terms of Jack returning to work but I can’t imagine it’ll be anytime soon."

Paying tribute to Jess, he added: “She was very fun, vibrant, warm, beautiful, and always greeted peoeple with a warm hug. She was an activist for mental health and always stood up for what was right, not just what was popular and cool.

"She was quirky, powerful and an inspirational woman. The fundraising walk is in her memory, but also as a support to Phoebe.”

According to the fundraising page, the walk will take place on July 24, with attendees starting at Lockoford Lane and walking along the canal path to Rother Valley.

The men will also be dressing up as woman for the walk as, according to Grant, Jess was “a real lover of all things different and fun” and “very much an extrovert”.

For more information or to donate visit the Go Fund Me page.