Parents amused at how Derbyshire schoolboy forged mum’s signature on homework diary

Nicola Green forgot to put her name in the diary – a weekly chore on the school list – and desperate to avoid trouble, her little lad decided to take matters into his own hands.

But instead of creatively signing her name on the dotted line, he simply penned ‘mum’.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

'Mum'.

Nicola, of Dronfield, saw the funny side to it all and shared a picture of her boy’s efforts on social media to raise a few smiles.

Posting on the Facebook group Family Lowdown Tips and Ideas, Nicola joked: “When your son says ‘mum I had to forge your signature because you didn’t sign my homework diary’!

"I’m guessing they may suspect it wasn’t actually me who signed it.”

Hundreds of people have been left amused by the post.

“Good try young man! 10/10 for effort,” said one entertained mum.

Another wrote: “I laughed so hard at this. Brilliant!"

A third posted: “That is brilliant – ‘mum’. You need to keep this forever."

Others could relate – as they revealed their sneaky kids have previously done exactly the same thing.

“Literally my daughter’s diary last week when I looked in it,” commented one mum.

One more joked: “My daughter got asked if she was signing her own reading log when it was actually my writing.”

The comical story has been picked up by national media including The Sun and Daily Mail Online.