Delays on M1 near Chesterfield after breakdown

There are currently delays on the M1 in Derbyshire after a vehicle breakdown this afternoon.

By Tim Paget
Wednesday, 21st July 2021, 1:11 pm

Highways England is reporting the incident has taken place on the M1 southbound between junctions Junction 29 and Junction 28.

Traffic is not expected to return to normal until 1.45pm.

There are delays on the M1 after a breakdown.

