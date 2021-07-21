Delays on M1 near Chesterfield after breakdown
There are currently delays on the M1 in Derbyshire after a vehicle breakdown this afternoon.
Wednesday, 21st July 2021, 1:11 pm
Highways England is reporting the incident has taken place on the M1 southbound between junctions Junction 29 and Junction 28.
Traffic is not expected to return to normal until 1.45pm.
Support your Derbyshire Times by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Click here to subscribe