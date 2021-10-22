Delays on M1 in Derbyshire after incident at junction
Delays are expected on the M1 in Derbyshire this morning after an incident at a junction.
Friday, 22nd October 2021, 9:54 am
The vehicle break down has taken place on the southbound carriageway at junction 30 for Barlborough, according to Highways England.
One lane is closed and highways officers say normal traffic conditions will not return until 10.30am.
