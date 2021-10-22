Delays on M1 in Derbyshire after incident at junction

Delays are expected on the M1 in Derbyshire this morning after an incident at a junction.

By Tim Paget
Friday, 22nd October 2021, 9:54 am

The vehicle break down has taken place on the southbound carriageway at junction 30 for Barlborough, according to Highways England.

One lane is closed and highways officers say normal traffic conditions will not return until 10.30am.

MORE: Driver's warning after catalytic converter stolen from car parked in Chesterfield town centre

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Delays are expected on the M1 in Derbyshire.

MORE: GP patient survey: The worst doctors’ surgeries to book an appointment in north and mid-Derbyshire in 2021

DerbyshireHighways EnglandChesterfield