Driver's warning after catalytic converter stolen from car parked in Chesterfield town centre
A Derbyshire has issued a warning to drivers in Chesterfield, after thieves stole the exhaust system from his BMW parked in the town centre.
Lewis Silcock said he wanted to let other drivers know of the issue after his vehicle was targeted yesterday.
Thieves took the full mid section of his BMW 1 series exhaust, along with the catalytic converter, at some time between the hours of 8.50am and 5.10pm
He said: “I want to make people aware of these activities and if anyone has any info on the toe rags, please let me know, if you’ve seen or heard anything.
"Absolutley fuming, it’s all you need when you finish work. It’s not just me and people work really hard so that they can have a nice car, it’s disgusting.”
He says the incident had left him with a £300 bill.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police, quoting crime reference number: 21000613578