Delays for drivers on M1 in Derbyshire after broken-down vehicle forces lane closure

One lane is currently closed on M1 Southbound between J29A, which links the motorway to the A6192 between Markham Vale and Bolsover, and J28, which connects to the A38 between Alfreton and Mansfield.

The closure is due to a broken-down van, and there is congestion on all approaches to the J29 roundabout as traffic queues to join the motorway.

This is set to add an extra 25 minutes to journeys on the route.

