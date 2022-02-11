Delays expected on M1 after Derbyshire crash

Highways England is warning drivers to expect delays on the M1 during this evening’s rush hour after a crash in Derbyshire.

By Tim Paget
Friday, 11th February 2022, 4:09 pm
Updated Friday, 11th February 2022, 4:18 pm

The collision has closed one lane on the motorway in the county, southbound at Junction 29 for Chesterfield and Mansfield.

Highways England is reporting currently that ‘normal traffic conditions’ are expected to return between 4.45 and 5pm after the incident has been cleared by emergency teams.

