North Derbyshire roadworks: areas to watch for traffic problems over the weekend
These are some of the major roadworks in Chesterfield and North Derbyshire that may cause disruption to weekend journeys.
Drivers in Chesterfield may face traffic issues on Hady Hill, with two-way traffic lights remaining in place until 5pm on Monday, February 14. Temporary lights will also be in operation on Chatsworth Road near Brookfield School until Monday to allow for Openreach to undertake work.
The long-term work on Sheffield Road at Whittington Moor is continuing until April 1, and multi-way signals are currently in use. Carriageway resurfacing will take place on Inkersall Road, Staveley until midnight on Saturday, February 12.
Motorists may face delays in other areas of North Derbyshire, with Severn Trent Water undertaking a series of repairs and installations across the county. The company is embarking on emergency work on Hague Lane, Renishaw, and roadworks will remain in place until 4.00pm on Monday. Delays on Gipsy Lane in Apperknowle are expected until Sunday, February 20, to allow for Severn Trent to install water apparatus there.
Multi-way lights will be in operation on Coney Green Road, Clay Cross until 6.00pm on Monday, to allow for further work by Severn Trent. Two-way signals will run on Langwith Road, Bolsover until Wednesday, February 16, to enable Cadent to undertake unspecified work on their gas network.
For those heading out into the Peak District, there may be some disruption on routes towards Baslow and Bakewell. There will be roadworks on the A619 until Tuesday, February 15, and on Haddon Road, there are multi-way lights until the end of the month to allow for street lighting columns to be replaced.