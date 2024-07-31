Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A trial which saw an operator cut station calls at Chesterfield will finish in September – but more services have been slashed in a bid to improve reliability.

Train operator CrossCountry will introduce temporary resource-led reductions to its timetable from Saturday, August 10 until Saturday, November 9 – to address performance and reliability issues that have led to on-the-day cancellations.

CrossCountry has also confirmed that a trial which saw some station calls removed at Wakefield Westgate and Chesterfield will end as planned in September.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The operator said that prolonged industrial action across the rail industry has meant that they have not been able to deal with the backlog of critical training days required by train drivers accumulated during the COVID-19 pandemic - when social distancing restricted training taking place.

A trial which saw a reduction in the number of trains calling at Chesterfield will finish in the coming months.

Reducing services on some routes over a 13-week period - while bolstering services with extra carriages wherever possible – is intended to retain maximum passenger capacity on the CrossCountry network, while working through as much of the necessary driver training as possible.

The temporary timetable aims to reduce the number of on-the-day cancellations, which cause the most inconvenience to passengers. CrossCountry said that a similar approach was trialled over Easter which led to a 94% decrease in on-the-day cancellations.

By the end of the temporary timetable, CrossCountry will have more fully-trained drivers able to work across the network and will have reduced its training backlog – hoping to provide a more reliable service for customers with fewer cancellations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are no service alterations on the core CrossCountry route between Birmingham and Newcastle via Leeds. However, some services that operate via Doncaster will not run.

No CrossCountry services will operate beyond Edinburgh to Aberdeen or Glasgow while the timetable is in operation.

Ben Simkin, CrossCountry’s Regional Director for the North East and Scotland, said: “Removing services from our timetable is always a last resort. I’m sorry for the inconvenience this will cause for our customers and I want to thank them for their patience while these changes are in place.