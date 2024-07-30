Proposal for 102 new homes in north Derbyshire village hinges on planning consent
An application seeks full permission to build the properties on grassland to the west of Bevan Drive, Inkersall. Outline planning consent was granted in 2016.
Development of 29 new houses on the northern portion of the site closest to Ringwood Hall has begun after permission was granted.
The applicant Longrose Greentown Inkersall LLP proposes that the 102 houses would be built from red brick with tiled roofs, semi-detached and occasional terraces. A design and access statement to Chesterfield Borough Council indicates that 46 two-bed properties, 41 three-bed houses and five four-bed home will be constructed and there will be 10 affordable houses.
Physical and landscape features have been factored into the scheme. The opportunity to terrace the site with streets running parallel to Bevan Drive would enable views from the new houses to a woodland and further reaching views to the west.
