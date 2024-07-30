Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Proposals to build 102 new houses in north Derbyshire have been submitted to Chesterfield borough planners.

An application seeks full permission to build the properties on grassland to the west of Bevan Drive, Inkersall. Outline planning consent was granted in 2016.

Development of 29 new houses on the northern portion of the site closest to Ringwood Hall has begun after permission was granted.

The applicant Longrose Greentown Inkersall LLP proposes that the 102 houses would be built from red brick with tiled roofs, semi-detached and occasional terraces. A design and access statement to Chesterfield Borough Council indicates that 46 two-bed properties, 41 three-bed houses and five four-bed home will be constructed and there will be 10 affordable houses.

Artist's impression of a street scene in the middle of the proposed site at Inkersall.