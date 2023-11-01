Crash that closed road near Chesterfield saw three people injured – as police enquiries continue
Derbyshire Police were called to reports of a collision between two Honda CRVs along Inkersall Road, between Duckmanton and Inkersall, at 11.35am on October 31.
The two drivers of the vehicles, a man in his 60s and a woman in her 50s – along with a male passenger of the one of the cars – were found to have suffered injuries that were neither life-threatening or life-changing.
The road was closed while the two cars were recovered and there are ongoing enquiries into the circumstances of the collision.