Officers have issued an update on a collision that left three people injured and forced police to close a road near Chesterfield.

Derbyshire Police were called to reports of a collision between two Honda CRVs along Inkersall Road, between Duckmanton and Inkersall, at 11.35am on October 31.

The two drivers of the vehicles, a man in his 60s and a woman in her 50s – along with a male passenger of the one of the cars – were found to have suffered injuries that were neither life-threatening or life-changing.

