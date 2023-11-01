Popular Stand Road bonfire night event in Chesterfield cancelled after “difficult decision” from council
and live on Freeview channel 276
Chesterfield Borough Council (CBC) has taken the difficult decision to cancel this Friday's fireworks display at Stand Road Park for safety reasons.
Following the recent severe weather, and with more rain forecast ahead of Friday, the ground is and will continue to be too waterlogged to safely host the event.
Councillor Kate Sarvent, CBC’s cabinet member for town centres and visitor economy, said: “We have been closely monitoring the situation over the last few days, but regrettably we have had to take the difficult decision to cancel this year’s Fireworks display.
“We know this will come as a disappointment to many families and children who would have been looking forward to attending this popular event – but safety must be our number one priority.
“We know there are other firework displays planned at other Chesterfield venues and in neighbouring areas and we’d encourage the borough’s residents to support these events rather than hosting their own fireworks displays at home.”
READ THIS: Popular Derbyshire pub with centuries of history set for six-figure refurbishment – reopening ahead of Christmas
Bridget Ball, Chesterfield FC’s marketing manager, said: “We are naturally very disappointed to learn that the event has been cancelled, but fully understand the reasons why this decision had to be made.
“Our in-house radio station, 1866 Sport, would have been providing the hosting and entertainment on the night and we look forward to working with CBC again in the future.”