The Tavern in Tansley – which dates back to the late 1700s – will undergo an £210,000 refurbishment this month. The revamp is being undertaken by Heineken-owned Star Pubs & Bars and licensee Gareth Richards.

After searching for his dream pub for over a decade, Gareth took over The Tavern in August 2022. The venue was closed and rundown, having lacked a permanent publican and only being open intermittently after the pandemic.

Since then, Gareth has worked tirelessly to reestablish it as a hub of the community and attract residents back – clearing the overgrown garden, introducing home-cooked food and starting up activities. A total of 18 new jobs have been created in the process.

Gareth is determined to minimise disruption for regulars and keep The Tavern open as much as possible during the project. Work starts on the November 6, with the whole pub closing on the November 13, and the venue will reopen on November 28 – fully dressed for Christmas.

The makeover will transform the secluded rear garden into a fantastic all-weather space, with a large patio and a covered pergola seating 40 people. Raised planters, festoon lighting and fire pits will also be added. With families in mind, Gareth will revamp the children’s play area at the front of the pub in time for the summer.

The overhaul will give the Grade ll listed pub a new look inside whilst retaining its character and charm. Features such as an old fireplace, wooden beams and a distinctive 14-foot Chesterfield sofa will be retained and restored as focal points. Gareth is also appealing for pictures of The Tavern and Tansley in bygone days in order to create a display.

The project will also reinstate three unused en-suite letting rooms and turn a back room into a stunning 40-seater function space, complete with its own bar and opening directly onto the garden. It will be available for meetings of local groups and organisations as well as for celebrations and functions. Two weddings are already booked in for 2024.

A kitchen refit will enable Gareth to extend his popular menu of locally-sourced hearty pub food – Sunday roasts, traditional pies and hand-cut chips made from scratch are particular favourites – and offer festive fare throughout December. On the drinks front, Gareth is refurbishing the cellar and installing state-of-the-art dispense equipment to ensure consistently perfect pints. Customers’ four-legged friends will be well looked after, too, receiving ‘the three B’s’ on the house – a blanket, bowl of water and biscuits.

The Tavern is Gareth’s first pub of his own after 25 years of working in hospitality venues across Derbyshire.